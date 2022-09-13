Memorial Medical Center
Barron: Dalton and Carolyn Barron, Johnstown, son, Sept. 6.
Davison: Tanner Davison and Holly Benning, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 7.
Garland: Elizabeth Garland, Robinson, son, Sept. 7.
Gordon: Brenna Gordon, Seward, son, Sept. 7.
Hernandez: Fernanelo Hernandez and Ashley Warner, Somerset, son, Sept. 7.
Larson: Stephen Larson and Kristen Scott-Larson, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 8.
Magro: Neil and Kaitlyn Nagro, Johnstown, son, Sept. 8.
Primel: Levi and Katelynn Primel, Berlin, son, Sept. 7.
Reed: Timothy Reed and Caitlyn Hopkins, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 6.
Rose: Jeremiah Rose and Jenaleigh Tittle, Johnstown, son, Sept. 5.
Spiri: Douglas and Katherine Spiri, Berlin, son, Sept. 8.
Trent: Bradley and Chelsey Trent, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 8.
Vangosen: Matt McConnell and Lacie Vangosen, Cresson, son, Sept. 7.
