Memorial Medical Center

Barron: Dalton and Carolyn Barron, Johnstown, son, Sept. 6.

Davison: Tanner Davison and Holly Benning, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 7.

Garland: Elizabeth Garland, Robinson, son, Sept. 7.

Gordon: Brenna Gordon, Seward, son, Sept. 7.

Hernandez: Fernanelo Hernandez and Ashley Warner, Somerset, son, Sept. 7.

Larson: Stephen Larson and Kristen Scott-Larson, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 8.

Magro: Neil and Kaitlyn Nagro, Johnstown, son, Sept. 8.

Primel: Levi and Katelynn Primel, Berlin, son, Sept. 7.

Reed: Timothy Reed and Caitlyn Hopkins, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 6.

Rose: Jeremiah Rose and Jenaleigh Tittle, Johnstown, son, Sept. 5.

Spiri: Douglas and Katherine Spiri, Berlin, son, Sept. 8.

Trent: Bradley and Chelsey Trent, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 8.

Vangosen: Matt McConnell and Lacie Vangosen, Cresson, son, Sept. 7.

