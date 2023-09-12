Memorial Medical Center
Clark: Demetrius Clark and Jessica Holley-Clark, Indiana, daughter, Sept. 7.
Coleman: Daekwon Coleman and Tequayia-Lynn Wormsley, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 2.
Engleka: Derek and Bethany Engleka, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 6.
Schartiger: Travis Schartiger and Brittany Lytle, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 6.
Smeltz: Jeremy Smeltz and Corianne Buffy, Central City, daughter, Sept. 6.
Stanton: Cody Stanton and Sierra Luttman, Elizabeth, Allegheny County, son, Sept. 4.
Turner: Matthew and Katelyn Turner, Johnstown, son, Sept. 5.
Webb: Brad and Kristina Webb, South Fork, son, Sept. 3.
