Clark: Demetrius Clark and Jessica Holley-Clark, Indiana, daughter, Sept. 7.

Coleman: Daekwon Coleman and Tequayia-Lynn Wormsley, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 2.

Engleka: Derek and Bethany Engleka, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 6.

Schartiger: Travis Schartiger and Brittany Lytle, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 6.

Smeltz: Jeremy Smeltz and Corianne Buffy, Central City, daughter, Sept. 6.

Stanton: Cody Stanton and Sierra Luttman, Elizabeth, Allegheny County, son, Sept. 4.

Turner: Matthew and Katelyn Turner, Johnstown, son, Sept. 5.

Webb: Brad and Kristina Webb, South Fork, son, Sept. 3.

