Memorial Medical Center
Brown: Brianna Brown, Johnstown, son, Sept. 2.
Helbig: Robert Collier and Angel Helbig, Windber, daughter, Sept. 3.
Henry: Cody Lenart and Katelyn Henry, Berlin, son, Sept. 3.
Hite: Matthew and Maria Hite, Ebensburg, son, Sept. 3.
McBreen: Jeremy and Taylor McBreen, Ebensburg, son, Sept. 3.
Sommers: Justin and Brooke Sommers, Salisbury, daughter, Sept. 3.
Wilson: Matthew and Evet Wilson, Meyersdale, son, Sept. 3.
