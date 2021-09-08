Memorial Medical Center

Brown: Brianna Brown, Johnstown, son, Sept. 2.

Helbig: Robert Collier and Angel Helbig, Windber, daughter, Sept. 3.

Henry: Cody Lenart and Katelyn Henry, Berlin, son, Sept. 3.

Hite: Matthew and Maria Hite, Ebensburg, son, Sept. 3.

McBreen: Jeremy and Taylor McBreen, Ebensburg, son, Sept. 3.

Sommers: Justin and Brooke Sommers, Salisbury, daughter, Sept. 3.

Wilson: Matthew and Evet Wilson, Meyersdale, son, Sept. 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you