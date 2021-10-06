Memorial Medical Center

Fatula: Jesse and Katherine Fatula, Johnstown, son, Oct. 4.

Faught: Brandon and Lilac Faught, Cherry Tree, twin sons, Sept. 30.

Rodkey: Adam and Jessica Rodkey, Windber, son, Oct. 1.

Schartiger: Travis Schartiger and Brittany Lytle, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 30.

Sherman: Brendan Sherman and Amber Lloyd, South Fork, son, Oct. 4.

Smith: Lawrence Smith and Rachel Barr, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 1.

Smith: Michael and Natalie Smith, Nanty Glo, daughter, Oct. 3.

Stibich: Brian and Katherine Stibich, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 3.

Thompson: Anthony and Jessica Thompson, Portage, daughter, Oct. 1.

