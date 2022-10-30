Memorial Medical Center
Blough: Austin Blough and Stefannie Lohr, Hollsopple, son, Oct. 25.
Bowles: Joseph Bowles and Morgan Martz, Fairhope, daughter, Oct. 23.
Fox: Brandon and Ashley Fox, Ebensburg, daughter, Oct. 22.
Frederick: Matthew and Talon Frederick, Altoona, daughter, Oct. 24.
Harris: Benjamin Harris and Kylee Ribblett, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 26.
Kerstetter: Christian and Grace Kerstetter, Cresson, son, Oct. 25.
McAteer: Benjamin McAteer and Stephanie Punchak, Johnstown, son, Oct. 24.
Miller: Kyle and Rachel Miller, Everett, daughter, Oct. 22.
Ream: Austin and Larissa Ream, Markleton, son, Oct. 23.
Sarver: Telford III and Christy Sarver, Somerset, daughter, Oct. 25.
Susko: Jimmy Susko and Kayla Brown, Mineral Point, son, Oct. 26.
Trout: Adam and Leah Trout, Sidman, son, Oct. 24.
Troxel: Tyler and Kana Troxel, Portage, son, Oct. 26.
