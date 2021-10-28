Memorial Medical Center
Beal: Hogan Beal and Sophia Schrock, Meyerdale, daughter, Oct. 24.
Blank: Jacob and Kaylee Blank, Boswell, daughter, Oct. 22.
Fisher: Cephas and Barbara Fisher, Springs, daughter, Oct. 21.
James: David and Nicole James, Cresson, son, Oct. 25.
Shroyer: Jennifer Shroyer, Johnstown, son, Oct. 21.
Skoner: Matthew and Kelly Skoner, Windber, daughter, Oct. 21.
Stepien: Christian Stepien and Olivia Hazlett, Summerhill, son, Oct. 24.
Walls: Daquain Walls and Amber Pitt, Johnstown, son, Oct. 24.
