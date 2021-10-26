A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 7:32 pm
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
Memorial Medical Center
Aley: Samuel Aley and Megan Griffith, Blairsville, daughter, Oct. 19.
Folta: Ron and Jazmine Folta, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 18.
Yacynych: Cory and Cristina Yacynych, Johnstown, son, Oct. 18.
