Memorial Medical Center
Byers: Joshua and Allison Byers, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 21.
Childs: Eric and Danielle Childs, Johnstown, son, Oct. 20.
Cordwell: Taylor Cordwell and Kayle Wilson-Cordwell, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Oct. 18.
Kirksey: Jesse Kirksey and Alexis Selapack, Beaverdale, daughter, Oct. 22.
Laughlin: Kirstyn Walters and Angel Laughlin, Altoona, son, Oct. 18.
Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19.
Stoltzfus: Mahlon and Kayla Stoltzfus, Hooversville, son, Oct. 20.
Wirick: Ray Wirick and Briana Gohn, Somerset, twins, son and daughter, Oct. 21.
Zack: Billy and Jennifer Zack, Robinson, daughter, Oct. 17.
