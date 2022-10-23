Memorial Medical Center

Byers: Joshua and Allison Byers, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 21.

Childs: Eric and Danielle Childs, Johnstown, son, Oct. 20.

Cordwell: Taylor Cordwell and Kayle Wilson-Cordwell, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Oct. 18.

Kirksey: Jesse Kirksey and Alexis Selapack, Beaverdale, daughter, Oct. 22.

Laughlin: Kirstyn Walters and Angel Laughlin, Altoona, son, Oct. 18.

Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19.

Stoltzfus: Mahlon and Kayla Stoltzfus, Hooversville, son, Oct. 20.

Wirick: Ray Wirick and Briana Gohn, Somerset, twins, son and daughter, Oct. 21.

Zack: Billy and Jennifer Zack, Robinson, daughter, Oct. 17.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you