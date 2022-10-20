Memorial Medical Center
Caron: Dakota Caron and Nadia Roberts, Johnstown, son, Oct. 17.
Colangelo: Joseph Colangelo Jr. and Keri Rushton, Homer City, twins, son and daughter, Oct. 14.
Cornman: Taylor and Britany Cornman, Johnstown, son, Oct. 14.
Ellis: Yosef Ellis and Orethia Maxwell, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 17.
Hillegas: Vince Hillegas and Angelia Deneen, Manns Choice, son, Oct. 17.
Jacobs: Michael and Alysse Jacobs, Johnstown, son, Oct. 13.
Keyser: Aaron and Lauren Keyser, Stoystown, son, Oct. 17.
Plummer: Devon Plummer and Jenna Fulton, Ebensburg, son, Oct. 15.
Whited: Currin Whited and Cheyenne Myers, Nanty Glo, daughter, Oct. 12.
Zada: Robert and Jessica Zada, Windber, son, Oct. 14.
