Memorial Medical Center
Barbin: Gap and Shannon Barbin, Johnstown, son, Oct. 10.
Kuzemchak: Chad and Kristen Kuzemchak, Penn Run, son, Oct. 9.
Lynch: Shawn Lynch and Lacey Kershishnik, Clymer, twin sons, Oct. 8.
Metzgar: Elijah Metzgar and Bobbi Pierce, Windber, son, Oct. 8.
Pecora: Marco and Nicole Pecora, Johnstown, son, Oct. 11.
Robson: Daniel Lorditch and Shanna Robson, Johnstown, son, Oct. 9.
Walters: Austin Walters and McKenzie Slippy, Johnstown, son, Oct. 9.
