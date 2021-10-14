Memorial Medical Center

Barbin: Gap and Shannon Barbin, Johnstown, son, Oct. 10.

Kuzemchak: Chad and Kristen Kuzemchak, Penn Run, son, Oct. 9.

Lynch: Shawn Lynch and Lacey Kershishnik, Clymer, twin sons, Oct. 8.

Metzgar: Elijah Metzgar and Bobbi Pierce, Windber, son, Oct. 8.

Pecora: Marco and Nicole Pecora, Johnstown, son, Oct. 11.

Robson: Daniel Lorditch and Shanna Robson, Johnstown, son, Oct. 9.

Walters: Austin Walters and McKenzie Slippy, Johnstown, son, Oct. 9.

