Births published Oct. 11, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Memorial Medical CenterFatula: Jesse and Katherine Fatula, Johnstown, son, Oct. 4. Sherman: Brendan Sherman and Amber Lloyd, South Fork, son, Oct. 4.Smith: Michael and Natalie Smith, Nanty Glo, daughter, Oct. 3.
