Memorial Medical Center
Allison: Joshua Allison and Mikaela Deneen, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Nov. 2.
Arango: Jack and Sara Arango, Ligonier, daughter, Nov. 1.
Baer: Matthew Baer and Kristen Emery, Jennerstown, daughter, Nov. 1.
Bastidas: Alejando and Jamie Bastidas, Somerset, son, Nov. 2.
Lawson: Joshua Lawson and Mary Sell, Johnstown, son, Oct. 31.
Park: Brandon Park and J essica Farquhar, South Fork, son, Nov. 1.
Voland: Matthew and Charity Voland, Johnstown, son, Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.