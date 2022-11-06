Memorial Medical Center

Allison: Joshua Allison and Mikaela Deneen, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Nov. 2.

Arango: Jack and Sara Arango, Ligonier, daughter, Nov. 1.

Baer: Matthew Baer and Kristen Emery, Jennerstown, daughter, Nov. 1.

Bastidas: Alejando and Jamie Bastidas, Somerset, son, Nov. 2.

Lawson: Joshua Lawson and Mary Sell, Johnstown, son, Oct. 31.

Park: Brandon Park and J essica Farquhar, South Fork, son, Nov. 1.

Voland: Matthew and Charity Voland, Johnstown, son, Nov. 1.

