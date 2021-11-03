Memorial Medical Center
Beyer: Dan and Amy Beyer, Ebensburg, twins, son and daughter, Nov. 1.
Edmiston: Thomas and Diane Edmiston, Vintondale, son, Nov. 1.
Gallaher: Austin Gallaher and Nichole Laughard, Nanty Glo, daughter, Oct. 31.
Hager: Mark Hager and Makayla Rohrabaugh, Windber, son, Oct. 30.
Hetz: Duane Hetz and Samantha Neimiller, Meyersdale, daughter, Oct. 29.
Keelin: Jonathan Keelin and Bethany Bauer, Johnstown, son, Nov. 1.
Laue: Michael and Madison Laue, Boswell, daughter, Oct. 28.
McLean: Shawn McLean and Shawna Hooper, Windber, son, Oct. 28.
Shaffer: James Shaffer and Kristie Jenkins, Indiana, son, Oct. 29.
Elsewhere
Lauri: Richard and Ella Lauri, son, Oct. 7, at Abington Hospital. Mr. Lauri is the son of Rick and Lynn Lauri, of Shickshinny, Luzerne County, and Robert and Lynn Jackson, of Lugoff, South Carolina. Mrs. Lauri is the daughter of Dino and Charlene Tessari, of Johnstown.
