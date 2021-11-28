Memorial Medical Center

Foster: Garret Foster and Chloe Foy, Somerset, daughter, Nov. 22.

Grumbling: Dylan Grumbling and Makayla Hanik, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.

Ream: Charles Ream and Veronica Ardary, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.

Smith: Drew and Allissa Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 21.

Tomkowski: Stephen and Jennifer Tomkowski, Boswell, daughter, Nov. 23.

Trinkley: Doug Trinkley and Krissy Hassen, Northern Cambria, son, Nov. 21.

