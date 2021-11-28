Memorial Medical Center
Foster: Garret Foster and Chloe Foy, Somerset, daughter, Nov. 22.
Grumbling: Dylan Grumbling and Makayla Hanik, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.
Ream: Charles Ream and Veronica Ardary, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.
Smith: Drew and Allissa Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 21.
Tomkowski: Stephen and Jennifer Tomkowski, Boswell, daughter, Nov. 23.
Trinkley: Doug Trinkley and Krissy Hassen, Northern Cambria, son, Nov. 21.
