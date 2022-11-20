Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 20, 2022 @ 6:07 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Berry: Sean and Lacey Berry, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 15.
Fox: Sean Fox and Sirena Gray, Cherry Tree, son, Nov. 15.
Miller: Chad Miller and Ashley Zybura, Wilmore, son, Nov. 15.
