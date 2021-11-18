Births published Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Memorial Medical Center Thompson: Tyler and Mikayla Thompson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 14. Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Cronauer, Herman Lee, Beverly Leap, Joanne Furfari Sr., John Weakland, Virginia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo drivers injured in wrong-way wreck on U.S. 219'Been my dream': Portage teen opens nail salon in EbensburgTwo-time state champion Rangers wrestler Arrington signs with Division I WolfpackPHOTO GALLERY | Westinghouse rallies to edge Windber in District 5-8 title clashFormer Johnstown Redevelopment Authority chief Ronald Repak, convicted on extortion charges in 2015, dies at 70Forest Hills AD Gironda headed to Pine-Richland, Fleming fills interim roleJohnstown's Light Up Night will ring in Christmas seasonMissing Dilltown woman found safe near PittsburghFatal crash shuts down turnpike in Somerset CountyJohnstown gets $24M for transportation projects; Inclined Plane, train station, CamTran facility in line for upgrades Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
