Memorial Medical Center
Akins: Eli Akins and Lindsey Nichols, Blairsville, son, Nov. 9.
Brown: Reginald and Ashley Brown, Johnstown, son, Nov. 12.
Daily: Dan Daily and Brianna Blasko, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.
Edgar: Brandon and Stephanie Edgar, Fairhope, daughter, Nov. 12.
Galbreath: William Galbreath and Michaela Litterine, South Fork, son, Nov. 13.
Hopkins: Adam Hopkins and Brittney Pileski, Alverda, daughter, Nov. 11.
Kuzar: Richard and Angela Kuzar, Johnstown, son, Nov. 12.
Meyers: Sonya Meyers, Somerset, son, Nov. 10.
Solensky: Michael Solensky and Tara Harrington, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 11.
Utz: Josh and Jenna Utz, Bedford, daughter, Nov. 13.
