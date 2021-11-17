Memorial Medical Center

Akins: Eli Akins and Lindsey Nichols, Blairsville, son, Nov. 9.

Brown: Reginald and Ashley Brown, Johnstown, son, Nov. 12.

Daily: Dan Daily and Brianna Blasko, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.

Edgar: Brandon and Stephanie Edgar, Fairhope, daughter, Nov. 12.

Galbreath: William Galbreath and Michaela Litterine, South Fork, son, Nov. 13.

Hopkins: Adam Hopkins and Brittney Pileski, Alverda, daughter, Nov. 11.

Kuzar: Richard and Angela Kuzar, Johnstown, son, Nov. 12.

Meyers: Sonya Meyers, Somerset, son, Nov. 10.

Solensky: Michael Solensky and Tara Harrington, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 11.

Utz: Josh and Jenna Utz, Bedford, daughter, Nov. 13.

