Memorial Medical Center

Goroncy: Benjamin Goroncy and Kelly Zimmerman, Homer City, daughter, Nov. 11.

Hubler: Jacob Hubler and Michaela Pitzerell, Lucernemines, daughter, Nov. 10.

Margic: Kevin and Chelsea Margic, Windber, daughter, Nov. 11.

Nelson: Tyler Nelson and Colby Wise, Somerset, daughter, Nov. 10.

Roland: Justin and Gina Roland, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Nov. 10.

Sroka: Matt and Karyssa Sroka, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.

