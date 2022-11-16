Memorial Medical Center
Goroncy: Benjamin Goroncy and Kelly Zimmerman, Homer City, daughter, Nov. 11.
Hubler: Jacob Hubler and Michaela Pitzerell, Lucernemines, daughter, Nov. 10.
Margic: Kevin and Chelsea Margic, Windber, daughter, Nov. 11.
Nelson: Tyler Nelson and Colby Wise, Somerset, daughter, Nov. 10.
Roland: Justin and Gina Roland, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Nov. 10.
Sroka: Matt and Karyssa Sroka, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.
