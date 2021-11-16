Memorial Medical Center

Deremer: Brandon and Marissa Deremer, Alum Bank, son, Nov. 10.

Fickes: Kevin Fickes and Ashlan Clark, Portage, son, Nov. 6.

Fry: Brady Fry and Nicole Jones, Somerset, son, Nov. 5.

Glessner: Zachary and Amy Glessner, Sidman, daughter, Nov. 5.

Hutsky: Andrew and Kimberly Hutsky, Portage, daughter, Nov. 10.

John: Kent John and Josie Depto, Westover, son, Nov. 8.

Kostan: Jared and Kayla Kostan, South Fork, son, Nov. 8.

McKendree: Brian and Lindsey McKendree, Johnstown, son, Nov. 8.

Neff: Dustin and Meghan Neff, Westover, daughter, Nov. 10.

Williams: Brittany Williams, Johnstown, son, Nov. 8.

