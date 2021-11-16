Memorial Medical Center
Deremer: Brandon and Marissa Deremer, Alum Bank, son, Nov. 10.
Fickes: Kevin Fickes and Ashlan Clark, Portage, son, Nov. 6.
Fry: Brady Fry and Nicole Jones, Somerset, son, Nov. 5.
Glessner: Zachary and Amy Glessner, Sidman, daughter, Nov. 5.
Hutsky: Andrew and Kimberly Hutsky, Portage, daughter, Nov. 10.
John: Kent John and Josie Depto, Westover, son, Nov. 8.
Kostan: Jared and Kayla Kostan, South Fork, son, Nov. 8.
McKendree: Brian and Lindsey McKendree, Johnstown, son, Nov. 8.
Neff: Dustin and Meghan Neff, Westover, daughter, Nov. 10.
Williams: Brittany Williams, Johnstown, son, Nov. 8.
