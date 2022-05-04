Memorial Medical Center
Hoover: Corey Hoover and Chelsy Dranchak, Cresson, daughter, May 1.
McCormick: Adam and Heather McCormick, South Fork, son, April 29.
Otero: Jose and Jacilynn Otero, Johnstown, son, May 1.
Palmer: Will Palmer and Alyssa Dennison, Homer City, son, April 30.
Schubert: Jason and Caitlin Schubert, Johnstown, daughter, April 29.
Wedding: Sean Wedding and Karen Cummings, Johnstown, son, April 29.
Elsewhere
Preuss: Jason Preuss and Caitlyn Ziemainski, Indiana, son, April 28. Mr. Preuss is the son of Jim Jr. and Theresa Preuss, of East Conemaugh. Ms. Ziemainski is the daughter of Bernard and Heidi Ziemainski, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.