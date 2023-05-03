Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 6:17 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Murphy: Zachary Murphy and Krysta Ziesman, Mineral Point, son, April 28.
Wells: Kenneth Wells and Evita Houston-Cooper, Johnstown, son, April 28.
