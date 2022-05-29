Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 29, 2022 @ 6:16 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Font-Rosado: Jade Maldonado and Davier Fort-Rosado, Johnstown, son, May 24.
Mizera: Zachary Mizera and Samantha Peifer, Johnstown, daughter, May 24.
