Memorial Medical Center

Anderson: Garrett and Madison Anderson, Cresson, daughter, May 11.

Ellison: Justin Ellison and Angelina Davis, Johnstown, son, May 12.

Graham: Chad and Shelby Graham, Meyersdale, daughter, May 11.

James: Skiler Sherman and Madison James, Portage, daughter, May 8.

Kylor: Jason and Courtney Kylor, Johnstown, daughter, May 10.

Lacava: Nick and Hannah Lacava, Johnstown, daughter, May 10.

Lancaster: Chad and Lacy Lancaster, New Paris, daughter, May 11.

Murphy: Alex Murphy and Nicole Guccione, Johnstown, son, May 10.

Pettenati: Marcus Pettenati and Brandy Gibbons, Ashville, daughter, May 9.

Schultz: Matthew and Autumn Schultz, Gallitzin, son, May 8.

Smith: Donovan and Brooke Smith, Rockwood, son, May 8.

Zachary: Raheem Zachary and Johneka Waters, Johnstown, son, May 11.

Trending Video

Recommended for you