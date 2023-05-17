Memorial Medical Center
Anderson: Garrett and Madison Anderson, Cresson, daughter, May 11.
Ellison: Justin Ellison and Angelina Davis, Johnstown, son, May 12.
Graham: Chad and Shelby Graham, Meyersdale, daughter, May 11.
James: Skiler Sherman and Madison James, Portage, daughter, May 8.
Kylor: Jason and Courtney Kylor, Johnstown, daughter, May 10.
Lacava: Nick and Hannah Lacava, Johnstown, daughter, May 10.
Lancaster: Chad and Lacy Lancaster, New Paris, daughter, May 11.
Murphy: Alex Murphy and Nicole Guccione, Johnstown, son, May 10.
Pettenati: Marcus Pettenati and Brandy Gibbons, Ashville, daughter, May 9.
Schultz: Matthew and Autumn Schultz, Gallitzin, son, May 8.
Smith: Donovan and Brooke Smith, Rockwood, son, May 8.
Zachary: Raheem Zachary and Johneka Waters, Johnstown, son, May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.