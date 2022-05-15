Memorial Medical Center

Davis: Matthew and Brooke Davis, Windber, daughter, May 10.

Delano: Aaron and Aryn Delano, Stoystown, daughter, May 10.

Dryzal: Mike and Jessica Dryzal, Lilly, son, May 10.

Kaefer: Joseph and Tia Kaefer, Windber, son, May 10.

Kephart: Scottie and Tiffany Kephart, Nanty Glo, son, May 10.

Kudlawiec: Bryan and Lauren Kudlawiec, Portage, son, May 9.

Weaver: Michael Weaver and Nicole Chapman, Windber, daughter, May 9.

