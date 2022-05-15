Memorial Medical Center
Davis: Matthew and Brooke Davis, Windber, daughter, May 10.
Delano: Aaron and Aryn Delano, Stoystown, daughter, May 10.
Dryzal: Mike and Jessica Dryzal, Lilly, son, May 10.
Kaefer: Joseph and Tia Kaefer, Windber, son, May 10.
Kephart: Scottie and Tiffany Kephart, Nanty Glo, son, May 10.
Kudlawiec: Bryan and Lauren Kudlawiec, Portage, son, May 9.
Weaver: Michael Weaver and Nicole Chapman, Windber, daughter, May 9.
