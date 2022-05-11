Memorial Medical Center
Anderson: Victoria Anderson, Johnstown, son, May 6.
Charles: Adam and Elisa Charles, Ebensburg, son, May 6.
Dockstader: Eric Dockstader and Amber Quinn, Carrolltown, son, May 2.
Gabelli: Chris and Amanda Gabelli, Nanty Glo, son, May 5.
Gray: Logan and Ashley Gray, Ebensburg, daughter, May 6.
Leaeh: Jordan Leaeh and Mareike Peters, Altoona, son, May 8.
Ogden: Cory Roof and Kaitlyn Ogden, South Fork, daughter, May 5.
Ostrosky: John and Nicole Ostrosky, Mineral Point, daughter, May 6.
Snyder: Jacob and Laura Snyder, Summerhill, son, May 8.
Webreck: Russell and Amanda Webreck, Berlin, son, May 6.
Zerby: Terry Zerby and Alicia Zelanko, Johnstown, son, May 8.
