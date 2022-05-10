Gentile: Nathan and Alyssa Gentile, Johnstown, daughter, May 4.
Glessner: Matt and Raeann Glessner, Somerset, daughter, May 4.
Hill: Joshua and Ashley Hill, Hooversville, son, May 5.
Hinton: Quentin Hinton and Annastacia Boretos, Johnstown, son, May 4.
Elsewhere
Cartwright: Chris and Kara Cartwright, of Frederick, Maryland, daughter, May 3. Mr. Cartwright is the son of Mary Beth Cartwright, of Westmont, and the late Dr. Richard Cartwright. Mrs. Cartwright is the daughter of Lonnie and Becky Styles, of Elton.
Memorial Medical Center
