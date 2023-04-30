Memorial Medical Center
Bent-Broadway: Chad Broadway and Jessica Bent, Johnstown, daughter, April 24.
Cox: Craig Cox and Cierra Martin, Johnstown, son, April 24.
Gabella: Derek and Alisha Gabella, Colver, daughter, April 23.
Gates: Randy and Megan Gates, Johnstown, son, April 26.
Howard: Angel Howard, Meyersdale, daughter, April 25.
Spiker: Robert Spiker and Kaiden Decker, Stoystown, son, April 25.
Wallace: Razhon Wallace and Mercedes Laughard, Nanty Glo, son, April 23.
