Memorial Medical Center

Bent-Broadway: Chad Broadway and Jessica Bent, Johnstown, daughter, April 24.

Cox: Craig Cox and Cierra Martin, Johnstown, son, April 24.

Gabella: Derek and Alisha Gabella, Colver, daughter, April 23.

Gates: Randy and Megan Gates, Johnstown, son, April 26.

Howard: Angel Howard, Meyersdale, daughter, April 25.

Spiker: Robert Spiker and Kaiden Decker, Stoystown, son, April 25.

Wallace: Razhon Wallace and Mercedes Laughard, Nanty Glo, son, April 23.

