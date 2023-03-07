Memorial Medical Center
Elbin: Brett and Brittany Elbin, Bedford, daughter, Feb. 28.
Gastley: Nathan Gastley and Tasha Hinkle, Jenners, son, Feb. 28.
Gaunt: Barbara Gaunt, South Fork, son, March 2.
Horner: Dylan Horner and Kayla Felosky, Johnstown, son, Feb. 28.
Norton: Eric and Melissa Norton, Johnstown, son, March 1.
Oldham: Kayla Oldham, Windber, son, Feb. 27.
Ranck: Broden and Brittany Ranck, Ebensburg, daughter, March 1.
Scarsella: Francis Scarsella and Madeline Burrows, Johnstown, son, Feb. 26.
Elsewhere
Duplin: Tyler and Catherine Duplin, Germantown, Maryland, son, Feb. 27, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland. Mr. Duplin is the son of Jamie Duplin, of Johnstown. Mrs. Duplin is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Walsh, also of Johnstown.
