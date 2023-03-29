Memorial Medical Center
Buckham: Travis and Geneve Buckham, Boswell, son, March 23.
Friedline: Barry Friedline and Courtney Lytle, Somerset, son, March 23.
Elsewhere
Musgrave: Richard and Rachel Musgrave, of Sewickley, Allegheny County, son, Feb. 28, at Jefferson Hospital in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Musgrave is the daughter of Bernard and Rose Marie Chalich, of Conemaugh. Mr. Musgrave is the son of Rich and Lynn Musgrave, of Bonita Springs, Florida.
