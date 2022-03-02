Memorial Medical Center
Crow: Steven and Katie Crow, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 25.
McRae: Enoch and Kara McRae, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 25.
Odum: Zack Odum and Shea Stephens, Johnstown, son, Feb. 25.
Shotwell: Tristian Shotwell and Sierra Mohle, Hollsopple, son, Feb. 25.
Elsewhere
Wojnaroski: Stephen and Lindsay Wojnaroski, Pittsburgh, daughter, Feb. 23. Mr. Wojnaroski is the son of Walter and Sharon Wojnaroski, of Johnstown. Mrs. Wojnaroski is the daughter of Steven and Sally Still, of Lancaster.
