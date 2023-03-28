Memorial Medical Center
Bowers: Steven Bowers and Kaylee Streightiff, Johnstown, daughter, March 19.
Bugosh: Troy and Lydia Bugosh, Johnstown, daughter, March 23.
Cinko: Jorden and Marlissa Cinko, Windber, daughter, March 23.
Daniels: Eric and Kelsey Daniels, Johnstown, son, March 20.
Hill: Christopher Hill and Christina Vaskovich, Vintondale, daughter, March 21.
Keeley: Josh and Taylee Keeley, Johnstown, daughter, March 23.
Walker: Mark and Jillian Walker, Johnstown, daughter, March 21.
