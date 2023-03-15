A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 7:19 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Cameron: Justin and Elyse Cameron, Windber, son, March 10.
Helman: Carl and Sarah Helman, Johnstown, daughter, March 10.
Loomis: William and Amanda Loomis, Alum Bank, daughter, March 10.
