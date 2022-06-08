Memorial Medical Center

Bailey: Michaela Bailey, Meyersdale, daughter, June 4.

Bass: Ryan and Tara Bass, Stoystown, daughter, June 3.

Boyer: Brennan Boyer and Teresa Colangelo, Somerset, son, June 4.

Brown: Mitchell and Jessica Brown, Johnstown, daughter, June 6.

Corson: Selena Hartman and Joshua Corson, Nanty Glo, son, June 4.

Fochtman: Jordan Fochtman and Ashley Ferguson, Berlin, daughter, June 5.

Hudson: Dylon and Jocelyn Hudson, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.

Jordan-Layton: William Layton and Keyona Jordan, Johnstown, son, June 2.

Scott: William Scott and Britney Webber, Hooversville, daughter, June 3.

Shaulis: Nathan and Jocelyn Shaulis, Friedens, daughter, June 3.

Sleasman: Austin Sleasman and Heather Licastro, Central City, son, June 6.

Young: Cody and Lacey Young, Johnstown, son, June 2.

