Memorial Medical Center
Bailey: Michaela Bailey, Meyersdale, daughter, June 4.
Bass: Ryan and Tara Bass, Stoystown, daughter, June 3.
Boyer: Brennan Boyer and Teresa Colangelo, Somerset, son, June 4.
Brown: Mitchell and Jessica Brown, Johnstown, daughter, June 6.
Corson: Selena Hartman and Joshua Corson, Nanty Glo, son, June 4.
Fochtman: Jordan Fochtman and Ashley Ferguson, Berlin, daughter, June 5.
Hudson: Dylon and Jocelyn Hudson, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.
Jordan-Layton: William Layton and Keyona Jordan, Johnstown, son, June 2.
Scott: William Scott and Britney Webber, Hooversville, daughter, June 3.
Shaulis: Nathan and Jocelyn Shaulis, Friedens, daughter, June 3.
Sleasman: Austin Sleasman and Heather Licastro, Central City, son, June 6.
Young: Cody and Lacey Young, Johnstown, son, June 2.
