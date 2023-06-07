Memorial Medical Center

Benamati: Chris and Kathryn Benamati, Nanty Glo, daughter, May 30.

Carpenter: Steven Carpenter and Jasmine Bauman, Claysburg, son, June 2.

Chiappini: Anthony and Jacqueline Chiappini, Johnstown, daughter, June 2.

Fleegle: Zachary and Kelsey Fleegle, Jennerstown, daughter, May 30.

Kuhn: Adam and Megan Kuhn, Sidman, daughter, June 1.

Oravec: Bradley and Dana Oravec, Central City, son, June 1.

Schrader: Dan and Michelle Schrader, Nanty Glo, daughter, May 29.

Stauski: John Stauski and Coryn Thomas, Portage, son, May 31.

Yoder: Timothy and Mary Yoder, Meyersdale, twin sons, June 1.

