Boring: Jerry Boring Jr. and Katrina Gregory, Northern Cambria, son, May 27.

Carey: Damon Carey and Quasha Emanuel, Johnstown, son, May 27.

Kmett: Luke Kmett and Alexandra Taylor, Johnstown, daughter, May 28.

Knepper: Andrew and Megan Knepper, Somerset, daughter, May 28.

Knobloch: Jonathan and Kristy Knobloch, Summerhill, son, May 29.

Self: Patrick and Philomena Self, Latrobe, daughter, May 29.

Thompson: Paul Thompson and Megan Varner, South Fork, son, May 28.

