Memorial Medical Center
Boring: Jerry Boring Jr. and Katrina Gregory, Northern Cambria, son, May 27.
Carey: Damon Carey and Quasha Emanuel, Johnstown, son, May 27.
Kmett: Luke Kmett and Alexandra Taylor, Johnstown, daughter, May 28.
Knepper: Andrew and Megan Knepper, Somerset, daughter, May 28.
Knobloch: Jonathan and Kristy Knobloch, Summerhill, son, May 29.
Self: Patrick and Philomena Self, Latrobe, daughter, May 29.
Thompson: Paul Thompson and Megan Varner, South Fork, son, May 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.