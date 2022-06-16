Memorial Medical Center
Martin: Zachary Martin and Hailey Layton, Somerset, daughter, June 8.
Saxman: Mark and Abbey Saxman, Latrobe, son, June 9.
Wilcox: Justin Smith and Lynette Wilcox, Johnstown, son, June 8.
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 5:55 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.