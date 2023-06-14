Memorial Medical Center
Brenneman: David and Sylvia Brenneman, Meyersdale, daughter, June 11.
Malzi: Ryan Malzi and Kasey Utzler, Wilmore, twin daughters, June 9.
Marone: Jeremiah Marone and Mikala Faith, Hollsopple, daughter, June 11.
Panczak: Dakota Panczak and Precious Mell, Northern Cambria, daughter, June 12.
Phillippi: Brandon and Kelly Phillippi, Rockwood, son, June 10.
Turchak: Adam Turchak and Jessica Strenko, Colver, son, June 10.
