Memorial Medical Center

Brenneman: David and Sylvia Brenneman, Meyersdale, daughter, June 11.

Malzi: Ryan Malzi and Kasey Utzler, Wilmore, twin daughters, June 9.

Marone: Jeremiah Marone and Mikala Faith, Hollsopple, daughter, June 11.

Panczak: Dakota Panczak and Precious Mell, Northern Cambria, daughter, June 12.

Phillippi: Brandon and Kelly Phillippi, Rockwood, son, June 10.

Turchak: Adam Turchak and Jessica Strenko, Colver, son, June 10.

Trending Video

Recommended for you