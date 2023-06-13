Memorial Medical Center

Brendlinger: Randy Brendlinger and Amanda Shaffer, Johnstown, daughter, June 9.

Edmiston: Charles Jr. and Kimberly Edmiston, Colver, daughter, June 8.

Gallo: Joseph and Jessica Gallo, Mineral Point, son, June 9.

Graffius: Jason Graffius and Kylee Lybarger, Windber, son, June 6.

Hribar: Anthony Hribar Jr. and Olivia Letzo, Sidman, daughter, June 9.

Lenhart-King: Matthew Lenhart and Skylar King, Hollsopple, son, June 8.

Smith: Joshua Buchanan and Hali Smith, Johnstown, daughter, June 8.

