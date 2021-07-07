Memorial Medical Center
Cronauer: Mark and Alyssa Cronauer, Summerhill, son, June 29.
Foy: Harry and Megan Foy, Somerset, daughter, July 3.
Geary: Samuel and Alaina Geary Homer City, daughter,
June 30.
Greenwood: Kevin and Sara Greenwood, Johnstown, son,
June 29.
Keiper: Taylor and Kaylee Keiper, Windber, daughter, June 30.
Kerr: Chris and Nicole Kerr, South Fork, daughter, June 29.
Kline: Christopher and Emily Kline, Hastings, daughter, July 3.
Litzinger: Wallace Litzinger and Lindee Latterner, Loretto, twin sons, June 29.
Patterson: Ryan Patterson and McKenzie Pearce, Patton, son, June 29.
Rose: Levi and Georgette Rose, Johnstown, daughter, July 3.
Rugg: Cody Rugg and Selena Foy, Johnstown, daughter, June 30.
Slack: Jonathan Slack and Haley Jerin, Altoona, son, July 3.
Will: Christopher Will and Nicole Gohn, Somerset, daughter, June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.