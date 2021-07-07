Memorial Medical Center

Cronauer: Mark and Alyssa Cronauer, Summerhill, son, June 29.

Foy: Harry and Megan Foy, Somerset, daughter, July 3.

Geary: Samuel and Alaina Geary Homer City, daughter,

June 30.

Greenwood: Kevin and Sara Greenwood, Johnstown, son,

June 29.

Keiper: Taylor and Kaylee Keiper, Windber, daughter, June 30.

Kerr: Chris and Nicole Kerr, South Fork, daughter, June 29.

Kline: Christopher and Emily Kline, Hastings, daughter, July 3.

Litzinger: Wallace Litzinger and Lindee Latterner, Loretto, twin sons, June 29.

Patterson: Ryan Patterson and McKenzie Pearce, Patton, son, June 29.

Rose: Levi and Georgette Rose, Johnstown, daughter, July 3.

Rugg: Cody Rugg and Selena Foy, Johnstown, daughter, June 30.

Slack: Jonathan Slack and Haley Jerin, Altoona, son, July 3.

Will: Christopher Will and Nicole Gohn, Somerset, daughter, June 30.

