Memorial Medical Center
Beyer: Dan and Amy Beyer, Ebensburg, son, June 26.
Boose: Alec Boose and Sydney Black, Davidsville, daughter, June 26.
Brewer: Mitchell and Brittany Brewer, Salix, son, June 29.
Colvin: Robert Colvin and Olivia Brett, Johnstown, son, June 29.
Edmiston: Thomas and Diane Edmiston, Vintondale, daughter, June 30.
Illig: Calem and Allison Illig, Carrolltown, daughter, June 29.
Lambert: Brandon and Allyn Lambert, Somerset, son, June 27.
Mercado: Michael Mercado and Samantha Kulp, South Fork, son, June 27.
Sarver: Zachery Sarver and Laurna Shank, Johnstown, daughter, June 28.
Wilson: Kevin and Jenna Wilson, South Fork, daughter, June 28.
