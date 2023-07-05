Memorial Medical Center

Beyer: Dan and Amy Beyer, Ebensburg, son, June 26.

Boose: Alec Boose and Sydney Black, Davidsville, daughter, June 26.

Brewer: Mitchell and Brittany Brewer, Salix, son, June 29.

Colvin: Robert Colvin and Olivia Brett, Johnstown, son, June 29.

Edmiston: Thomas and Diane Edmiston, Vintondale, daughter, June 30.

Illig: Calem and Allison Illig, Carrolltown, daughter, June 29.

Lambert: Brandon and Allyn Lambert, Somerset, son, June 27.

Mercado: Michael Mercado and Samantha Kulp, South Fork, son, June 27.

Sarver: Zachery Sarver and Laurna Shank, Johnstown, daughter, June 28.

Wilson: Kevin and Jenna Wilson, South Fork, daughter, June 28.

