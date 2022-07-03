Memorial Medical Center
Andrascik: Matthew and Emily Andrascik, Johnstown, daughter, June 27.
Berzonski: Gavin and Alexis Berzonski, Johnstown, son, June 28.
Bittner: Brandon Bittner and Dawn Yanosky, Hooversville, daughter, June 25.
Donaldson: Kody and Alaina Donaldson, Meyersdale, daughter, June 27.
Enedy: Russell and Nicole Enedy, Portage, son, June 24.
Hemminger: Drew and Sarah Hemminger, Somerset, daughter, June 27.
Myers: Justin and Alissa Myers, Sidman, daughter, June 23.
Nickel: Nathan and Jessica Nickel, Summerhill, son, June 24.
