Memorial Medical Center
Fisher: Jethro and Rosie Fisher, Salisbury, daughter, July 23.
Pratt: Gregory Pratt and Angela Edwards, Nanty Glo, daughter, May 20.
Wingard: Kenny Wingard and McKayla Becker, Windber, daughter, July 24.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 5:47 pm
