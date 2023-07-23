Memorial Medical Center
Bailey: Adam Bailey and Cheyanne Mindala, Johnstown, son, July 18.
Darcangelo: Joseph and Kelly Darcangelo, New Florence, daughter, July 18.
Herndon: Isaac and Ta-Niyla Herndon, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.
Housel: Jacob and Tori Housel, Berlin, son, July 19.
Jarvis: Benjamin Jarvis and Kari Locher, Johnstown, daughter, July 20.
Meyers: Christopher and Katie Meyers, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.
Moore: Loquail Moore and Clara Banks, Johnstown, daughter, July 16.
Newcomer: Edward Newcomer Jr. and Sheila Davis, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.
