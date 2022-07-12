Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Stover: Cameron Stover and Savanah Nodd-McCauley, Johnstown, daughter, July 8.
Stricker: Eric Stricker and Candice Reed, Johnstown, daughter, July 7.
Williams: David Williams and Kathryn Bauer, Johnstown, daughter, July 6.
