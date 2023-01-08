Memorial Medical Center
Brown: David Brown and Aranda Davidson, Johnstown, son, Dec. 26.
Evans: Zachary and Marci Evans, Portage, son, Dec. 24.
Gaal: Bowie Gaal and Amber Raley, Berlin, son, Dec. 25.
Halle: Brady and Tifani Halle, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 25.
Lewis: Scott and Mackenzie Lewis, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 26.
Reynolds: Michael Reynolds and Tiffany Partsch, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 26.
Wiley: George Wiley and Winter Carr, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.
Willkow: Brian and Megan Willkow, Berlin, son, Dec. 25.
