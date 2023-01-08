Memorial Medical Center

Brown: David Brown and Aranda Davidson, Johnstown, son, Dec. 26.

Evans: Zachary and Marci Evans, Portage, son, Dec. 24.

Gaal: Bowie Gaal and Amber Raley, Berlin, son, Dec. 25.

Halle: Brady and Tifani Halle, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 25.

Lewis: Scott and Mackenzie Lewis, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 26.

Reynolds: Michael Reynolds and Tiffany Partsch, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 26.

Wiley: George Wiley and Winter Carr, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.

Willkow: Brian and Megan Willkow, Berlin, son, Dec. 25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you