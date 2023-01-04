Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 6:30 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Burns: Leivi Burns and Madyson Lepley, Johnstown, son, Dec. 25.
Dunn: Joel Dunn and Mandy Harris, Johnstown, son, Dec. 24.
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
