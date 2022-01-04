Memorial Medical Center
Barefoot: Drew Barefoot and Jessica Fuller, Alum Bank, son, Dec. 27.
Blough: Jacob Plows and Elizabeth Blough, South Fork, daughter, Dec. 27.
Henderson: Denzel and Kayla Henderson, Johnstown, twin sons, Dec. 27.
Kick: Benjamin Kick and Jessica Boreck, Portage, daughter, Dec. 31.
McCrory: Jacob McCrory and Caitlin Barkman, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 29.
Piper: Chase Piper and Autumn Mardis, Johnstown, son, Dec. 30.
Snyder: Dustin and Heather Snyder, Hooversville, son, Dec. 30.
Updike: Justis Updike and Mary Benton, Johnstown, son, Dec. 28.
Yingling: Bryce Yingling and Shaunna Finnegan, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 31.
