Memorial Medical Center
Debevits: David and Jennifer Debevits, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 24.
Ellis: Avelon Ellis and Katelyn Spigler, Johnstown, son, Jan. 23.
Hafer: Jeffrey Hafer and Dakota Strait, Somerset, son, Jan. 25.
Hernandez-Defazio: Christopher Defazio and Madison Hernandez, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 20.
Miller: Dallas Miller and Desiree Noel, Portage, son, Jan. 21.
Rodkey: Dalton and Alyssa Rodkey, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 21.
