Memorial Medical Center

Debevits: David and Jennifer Debevits, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 24.

Ellis: Avelon Ellis and Katelyn Spigler, Johnstown, son, Jan. 23.

Hafer: Jeffrey Hafer and Dakota Strait, Somerset, son, Jan. 25.

Hernandez-Defazio: Christopher Defazio and Madison Hernandez, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 20.

Miller: Dallas Miller and Desiree Noel, Portage, son, Jan. 21.

Rodkey: Dalton and Alyssa Rodkey, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 21.

