Memorial Medical Center

Bartlebaugh: Thomas Bartlebaugh and Abigale McKnight, Johnstown, son, Dec. 27.

Owens: Gregory and Amanda Owens, Flinton, daughter, Dec. 24.

Perry: Watler Perry and Waurren Jones, Seward, son, Dec. 27.
