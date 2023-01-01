Memorial Medical Center
Bopp: James Bopp and Lauren McGrath, South Fork, son, Dec. 22.
Brown: Derek Morrison-Brown and Bryanna Goodman, Johnstown, son, Dec. 23.
Dibert: Joshua and Lyndsay Dibert, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 23.
Faidley: Luke and Erin Faidley, Blairsville, son, Dec. 22.
Marbury: Milton Marbury and Kelly Spickler, Windber, son, Dec. 23.
McCort: John Ireland and Eva McCort, Blairsville, daughter, Dec. 22.
Metzgar: Matthew and Alexa Metzgar, Johnstown, son, Dec. 22.
Smith: Nathaniel and Amanda Smith, Salix, daughter, Dec. 22.
Woelkers: Nathan and CoriWoelkers, Johnstown, son, Dec. 22.
